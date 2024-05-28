Oak Creek KinderCare under investigation after police found cocaine in an employee's bag

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An Oak Creek daycare is being investigated locally and by the state after police said they found cocaine in an employee's bag.

That employee, 24-year-old Passion Watson, has been arrested and charged with drug possession.

Oak Creek Police said it happened at the KinderCare on S. Howell Road. Our crews saw the daycare up and running Tuesday as staff and children were coming in and out of the building.

It's a story we first heard about on Facebook after a mother tagged TMJ4. The mother said her one-year-old came home from the daycare two weeks ago with bruises all over his body.

They took him to the hospital to be looked at and his urine tested positive for cocaine.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 21st, a child advocate with the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin contacted OCPD after the urine sample tested positive on May 15th.

Police said they searched the one-year-old's home and found nothing linked to drug use.

On May 22nd, investigators showed up at KinderCare.

During the search, a drug detection K9 dog identified a backpack. Detectives said they found a clear baggie with white powder in it. They tested it, and it came back positive for cocaine.

Watson, an employee of KinderCare, admitted the bag was hers and told police she "uses cocaine socially, approximately two times a month". Police said Watson denied knowledge of the baggie of cocaine being inside her backpack.

Watson also told police she didn't know how the one-year-old would've been exposed to the drug, but stated it was "possible that he was exposed to the cocaine from her," though she denies using the drug within that time period.

TMJ4 called KinderCare for an interview on Tuesday morning. A woman said someone would call back.

Records from the Department of Children and Families show this specific KinderCare, in the last two years, has almost two dozen violations. Including staff not being positions to prevent harm to children and staff observing other staff as being "aggressive with infants and toddlers and 'tossed' a child."

We tried calling KinderCare one more time Tuesday afternoon. When we asked about the state investigating the daycare, the employee hung up on us.

The family of the one-year-old boy wasn't ready to talk. Wednesday, they're holding a press conference with their attorney. Their attorney gave us the following statement:

“The egregious actions that occurred at KinderCare are utterly unacceptable. We are committed to thoroughly investigating this matter, seeking justice for Ms. Hopson and her son, and ensuring KinderCare is held responsible for the harm done to this innocent child."

In the Milwaukee area, there are 14 different KinderCare locations. Records show that within the last three years, those locations have racked up more than 560 state violations.

Some violations are as minuscule as missing immunization records of a child or not having CPR training. However, others detail barricaded doorways and failing to report child abuse and neglect.

It's a story we'll keep following.



