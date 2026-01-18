Oak Creek Fire Department: No injuries as firefighters extinguish blaze Sunday morning at single-family home

OAK CREEK — The Oak Creek Fire Department says there are no injuries to report after crews extinguished a fire at a single-family residence in the 11000 block of S. 10th Ave. on Sunday morning.

According to a release from the department, someone reported the fire to the Oak Creek Dispatch Center at 11:05 a.m.

The first arriving fire crew reported light smoke from the home's roof and immediately went inside to try and knock down the flames.

The department says it was able to completely put out the fire within five minutes of crews arriving on-scene.

The residence sustained minor damage that firefighters were able to contain to the area in which the fire started.

The Cudahy, South Milwaukee, Milwaukee and Franklin Fire Departments assisted the Oak Creek Fire Department in putting out this fire.

Oak Creek FD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

