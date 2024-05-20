Nurse practitioner stuck in Gaza finally returns to Milwaukee

Laura Swoboda, a nurse practitioner, was stuck in Gaza and returned home to a loving welcome with family all around them.

Hugo, Swoboda's son raced over to his mother, gave her a big hug and would not let go.

After a few joyful tears, Swoboda's son gave them a card, flowers and a metal that said "World's best mom."

Swoboda was in Gaza on a medical mission with the nonprofit FAJF Scientific, and after the Israeli military closed the only border crossing for aid workers in Rafah she was stuck.

Things essential to life, like food and water, were running out. When the bombs began to drop closer to the hospital she was staying in, the food they were getting on the street got cut off, according to Swoboda.

Swoboda's family never gave up that they would make it back. They contacted government officials hoping to help her get home. Her family told TMJ4's Mary Jo Ola that after a lot of work, the U.S. State Department found a way to get her home.

They made the dangerous crossing through Rafah, going through many checkpoints. From there she flew out of Jerusalem on Saturday.

Sunday she got a flight to Milwaukee from Minneapolis, making it home after a difficult ordeal.

