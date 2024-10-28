Northeast Lot at College Avenue Park and Ride closure begins Monday

Wisconsin's Department of Transportation is closing another park-and-ride, this time near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Sign for the College Avenue Northeast Park & Ride.

This closure is just off I-94 along College Avenue. There are two park-and-rides on either side of the freeway. The Northeast lot will close on Monday, October 28th. The Southwest lot is set to partially shut down but no date has been given yet for when that will happen.

Watch: Park and Ride lot closures continue Monday:

WisDOT moving forward with another park and ride closure in Milwaukee

This all comes a week after the DOT closed another park and ride on Holt Avenue. Officials say the closures were necessary because of an uptick in crime.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure 'Lot Closed' sign at College Avenue park & ride.

They said that over a three-month period this summer, law enforcement was called to the park-and-rides 275 times. That's up 42% compared to the same time last year.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Law enforcement and WisDOT close another Milwaukee area park & ride.

A growing number of people experiencing homelessness have been living in these park-and-rides in either tents or vehicles.

The DOT said so far, they've helped 80 people find alternative housing and are working with local groups to accommodate even more.

