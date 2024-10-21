Milwaukee park-and-ride closures begin Monday after officials cite increase in safety concerns

MILWAUKEE — WisDOT has begun closing park-and-ride locations in Milwaukee after officials cited an increase in crime and calls to police in the past few months. The first location to close was Holt Avenue.

In a statement released Oct. 14, WisDOT also said there has been a "growing number of people living in their vehicles in encampments in the park-and-ride lots."

Most of the lot had been cleared as of Monday morning. At least one car was seen going into the lot to pick up belongings that were left inside.

More closures will happen next week at the College Avenue Northeast lot and portions of the College Avenue Southwest lot.

This all comes after WisDOT tried adding barriers to the Holt Avenue lot in September to stop people from living there.

Over the past year, WisDOT staff say they've worked with Milwaukee city and county officials to find other housing solutions for those people. Between July and September of this year, police were called to the park-and-ride lots 275 times for reports of assault, theft, dangerous and unsafe activities and individuals with weapons. City and county officials say that's a nearly 42% increase in calls for service from the same time period in 2023.

“Public safety is first and foremost,” WisDOT Assistant Deputy Secretary Joel Nilsestuen said. “Park and ride lots are not safe or suitable places for anyone to live. We’ve worked closely with our partners to connect individuals with available resources and relocate them to safer situations. We do not take this action lightly, but we recognize the importance of doing what’s right for the safety of the people in the park and rides, the traveling public and nearby communities.”

WisDOT will continue to work with the Milwaukee County Transit System to help transit riders who use the Holt Avenue Lot and then ride buses to their final destination. Signs will be placed in the lot and rider outreach teams will work with riders to inform them of service changes. Find more information about those options here.

