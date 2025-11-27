Northcott Neighborhood House transforms annual Thanksgiving meal to bring community together

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Northcott Neighborhood House in Milwaukee transformed its annual Thanksgiving meal from a take-out event to a sit-down dinner for 500 people, creating a space for community connection during the holiday.

"We want to focus more on bringing people together," said Tony Kearney, executive director of Northcott Neighborhood House.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

The community organization, which has served the area for 65 years, recognized the growing need for gathering spaces as families face food insecurity challenges.

"Issues with SNAP, the high cost of food...It's important to have places that people can come," Kearney said.

TMJ4

The meal brought together longtime residents and newcomers alike. Angela and Tara Martin, a married couple from Georgia, attended the dinner while missing their extended families back home.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"It means everything. They open up their food, their facility," Angela Martin said.

Her wife, Tara, praised the warm reception they've received since moving to Wisconsin.

"The hospitality has been amazing. They're amazing here. Wisconsin has been amazing, really good people so far," Tara Martin said.

The event relied on dozens of volunteers, including Nicolet High School juniors Kaeden Hickman and Kennedy Jefferson, who helped serve meals and kept operations running smoothly.

Mikenzie Hammel, TMJ4

"My mom is really big about giving back to the community and supporting the community that you grew up in," Hickman said.

Jefferson emphasized the importance of community service for young people.

"Being able to have the opportunity to serve the community even a little bit…you should help give back in as many ways as you can," Jefferson said.

Diners praised both the food quality and the welcoming atmosphere, with one attendee calling the meal "amazing" and highlighting the desserts.

TMJ4

The sit-down format allowed the Northcott Neighborhood House to fulfill its mission of bringing people together during a time when many face food insecurity and social isolation.

"Be with other people. There's nothing for you to worry about," Kearney said.

