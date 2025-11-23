North Shore Fire: No injuries reported after fire in vacant multi-family building in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER — Nobody is injured after a structure fire on Saturday afternoon in the Village of Brown Deer.

According to a release from North Shore Fire and Rescue, the department was dispatched to a report of fire coming from the roof of a multi-family building at 8317 N Teutonia Ave around 1:53 p.m. on Nov. 22.

First responders say they arrived on-scene about three minutes after being dispatched to find a heavy fire coming from the roof of the 20-unit apartment building.

First responders say they discovered that the building was vacant due to damage from August's flooding. Construction crews were in the process of repairing the damage.

The release adds that a second alarm was eventually requested and more first responders arrived on-scene.

In total, around 66 first responders showed up to the scene, according to the release.

North Shore Fire says it and the Brown Deer Police Department are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There were no reported injuries to first responders.

