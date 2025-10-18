'No Kings, No Hate’: Thousands pack Cathedral Square calling for equality and democracy

MILWAUKEE — Cathedral Square was filled with chants of “No Kings, No Hate” as thousands of people gathered in downtown Milwaukee — joining a nationwide wave of demonstrations calling for democracy equality and compassion.

The “No Kings Day” protest brought together families, students and longtime activists, all united by one message: that change starts with community.

“All we want is equality,” said Alexis Heigeman. “We just want care and love for people, our message and our voices are for people who can’t defend themselves.”

The rally in Milwaukee was one of more than 60 protests held across Wisconsin and more than 2,500 nationwide. Organizers say it's one of the largest single day of protests.

“Humanity is better than what we’ve been experiencing,” said Dawn Caldart. “We demand more from our government to support people who are being undervalued and to just feel that there’s hope again.”

Many who attended said they felt a renewed sense of unity.

"Sometimes we feel helpless when we see all the terrible news going on, but if we all decide as a community to stand up for our rights, we can really make a big difference," said Alemitu Caldart

Others came out to defend what they call a core American value, the right to speak freely.

“I came back out today because I believe in democracy,” said Suzanne Clum. “I'm an American and what makes us American is our ability to voice what we think and what we believe in.”

As chants filled the square and protesters waved flags and handmade signs, one theme echoed through the crowd — that love, not anger, should guide the path forward.

“If we begin everything with empathy and with love, that’s the way we should guide ourselves," said Susie Romero. "Not through hate or anger, but through love.”

