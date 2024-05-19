Watch Now
Nine-year-old hospitalized after being exposed to drugs at Glendale motel

police
Posted at 8:47 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 21:47:57-04

MILWAUKEE — A nine-year-old was hospitalized from exposure to drugs Saturday.

The Glendale Police Department responded to a narcotics call at Motel 6 on N. Port Washington Dr. where they found a child exposed to drugs.

The nine-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital but is expected to survive, according to GPD.

The case is still under investigation.

