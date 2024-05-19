Nine-year-old hospitalized after being exposed to drugs at Glendale motel

MILWAUKEE — A nine-year-old was hospitalized from exposure to drugs Saturday.

The Glendale Police Department responded to a narcotics call at Motel 6 on N. Port Washington Dr. where they found a child exposed to drugs.

The nine-year-old was taken to Children's Hospital but is expected to survive, according to GPD.

The case is still under investigation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip