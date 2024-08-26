'Next thing I knew it’s pitch black': Milwaukee man assaulted while jogging

A Milwaukee man is recovering after he was violently attacked by a stranger during a late-night run on Tuesday.

Daniel Allison said he was training to pass a physical fitness test to attend Army reclassification school when an incident in the Lincoln Creek neighborhood derailed his plans.

"As I was finishing my run, this strange man comes up almost like he's going to knock me over, and then he starts saying, 'Who the heck are you?'" Allison recalled. "He starts saying, 'You don’t belong here.'"

Allison said the unknown man then asked him if he was carrying any weapons, got behind him, and started yelling, "You better run."

"The next thing I knew, it was pitch black," Allison said. He believes he was knocked out by his attacker.

When he regained consciousness, Allison's first call was to his partner, 911 operator Megan Hart.

"My first thought was just to get somebody to him right away," Hart said. She headed to the hospital, adding, "It was definitely way worse than what I had pictured."

Allison was taken to Froedtert Hospital that night for treatment.

Hart said that while doctors are still evaluating the extent of his injuries, Allison will be out of work for at least six weeks.

Hart also said she returned to work on Saturday, but with Allison's long road to recovery, they’ll need support to manage. Hart’s sister has set up a GoFundMe on the couple's behalf.

"It’s uplifted our spirits, honestly, just knowing we’re not alone in this," Hart said.

Allison's jaw was fractured, he had facial lacerations requiring stitches, and he is being evaluated by a neurosurgeon.

TMJ4 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department to learn more about the incident and the possible investigation.

