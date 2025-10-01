New video captures moment Milwaukee police officer struck woman lying in street during welfare check response

MILWAUKEE — New video shows the moment a Milwaukee police officer ran over a woman lying in the street during a welfare check call.

The incident happened near 20th and Lapham a couple of weeks ago. The video shows the officer turning down the alley where the woman was lying in the road.

The woman later died at the hospital.

The officer was initially called to conduct a welfare check for someone walking in and out of the street. The officer involved is currently on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation, which is standard procedure.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

