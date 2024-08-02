NEW VIDEO: Body camera footage reveals Milwaukee police shootout at gas station

MILWAUKEE — Newly released video captures a shootout between Milwaukee police and a suspect inside a convenience store last month.

Video shows the suspect, 22-year-old Jayuntae Gregory, shooting at police with an assault rifle back on July 17 at the Citgo near Sherman and Capitol. Police returned fire.

In a press conference last month, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the situation continued to escalate from there.

"The suspect ran out of the store and fired numerous shots at officers, at which time several officers returned fire, subsequently striking the suspect," Norman said.

The suspect then ran out of the gas station and again shot at officers. Officers then shot and injured Gregory and took him into custody.

Gregory was also wanted in connection to a double shooting that happened the day before. No officers were hurt.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

