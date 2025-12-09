New Rhino Care Center opens Tuesday at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center at the Milwaukee County Zoo will open to the public Tuesday. The new building includes Robert Dohmen Hippo Indoor Haven with surrounding yards for zebras and red river hogs.

Guests will now be able to view rhinos and hippos in a more naturalistic indoor habitat. The design connects the former rhino and elephant habitats to create the new indoor and outdoor space, and a redesigned covered pathway.

Roughly 75% of the old habitat building was renovated into this new design. The space transforms how guests can visit animals year-round at MCZ with the habitat design and interactive space.

The Rhino Care Center and Hippo Indoor Haven are the final phase in the completion of MCZ’s Adventure Africa capital project, which began when the Elephant Care Center and mixed species habitats opened in 2019 as Phase I. Phase II marked the renovation to the Dohmen Family Foundation Hippo Haven outdoor habitat with underwater viewing in 2020.

For more information, visit the Zoo’s website.

