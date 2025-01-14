New Froedtert and MCW proton therapy clinic will start treating cancer patients this year

MILWAUKEE — The Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network will begin providing an advanced form of cancer treatment later this year.

The new Proton Therapy Clinic under construction at the medical campus is slated to be the first in the state. It is connected to the existing Radiation Oncology Clinic in the Cancer Center.

Proton therapy is a form of radiation that sends a targeted dose to a tumor precisely and stops, helping prevent exposure to nearby critical organs and tissues. This method works to prevent complications and secondary cancers.

"For certain situations, this is the only tool that can do that better for select tumors—most solid pediatric tumors, tumors at the skull base, tumors around the eyes," said Dr. Christopher Schultz, professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at Froedtert Hospital and the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Network.

17-year-old Jack Puls from Slinger knows the challenge of traveling out of state for this kind of treatment.

Puls was fascinated as he and his parents toured the new proton therapy technology from Mevion Medical Systems.

It is the kind of cancer treatment that helped Puls.

The teen, who enjoys playing drums at Slinger High School, was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer two years ago.

"I got diagnosed two days after my birthday. The time itself is a blur," Puls said.

Dr. Selim Firat, a radiation oncologist at Children's Wisconsin, recommended proton therapy, but Puls would have to go out of state.

Puls and his family spent weeks at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2023.

"The actual physical stuff wasn't that bad, but mentally having to miss a whole quarter of school and not being able to see any of my friends—it hit pretty hard," Puls recalled.

After treating children for 20 years, Dr. Firat knows that travel, even for cancer care, is not always an option. He became tearful while discussing the challenges young patients and their families face.

"Sometimes it’s impossible for families to go—financial reasons, social reasons," Dr. Firat explained. "It’s a lot of work and a lot of stress on patients who are dealing with this disease."

The new proton therapy clinic in Milwaukee plans to see its first patient by August 2025. As it ramps up over the next three years, the care team expects to treat 300 patients a day.

"It's gratifying. It's a big team that has taken this vision and made it real," Dr. Schultz said.

Since receiving proton therapy treatment, Puls has no traces of cancer. The teen initially kept his journey with cancer private, but over time grew comfortable sharing his experience with a sense of pride. He hopes the new clinic will help patients heal and feel supported at home.

"People can go here and still go through their normal lives and not have to be alone like I was," Puls said.

UW Health is also in the process of installing a proton therapy center. The health system expects it will be ready in early 2026.

