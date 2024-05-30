NEW CHAPTER? Budget challenges could force change in South MKE library services

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Clinton and Charles Verley are regulars at the South Milwaukee Public Library.

On Wednesday, they rented books and a board game to enjoy at the Bucyrus Outdoor Space.

“My son and I actually picked the house we live in because it’s two houses from the library, so we've been there pretty much every single day,” said Clinton.

That, however, could change in the near future as the city of South Milwaukee faces budget challenges and is now considering additional options for library services.

The city released a statement this week on its Facebook page. Next Tuesday, the city council will vote on funding a study done by the third-party Wisconsin Policy Forum to explore options for library services.

“We are now forced to consider whether other, less costly approaches to providing library services may need to be considered,” reads the statement.

According to the public budget numbers on the city website, over the last decade, funding allocation to the library has decreased by 16%.

When asked about the need for further investment in the library building, the city administrator tells TMJ4 that over $180,000 is needed for capital improvements in the two-year forecast from 2026 to 2027.

Now, the city needs to make a long-term commitment to what’s next for the library.

TMJ4 traveled to the library to understand some of the building challenges the library is facing and the services it provides to residents.

“Our utility bills are shocking, and we do have some issues with the roof,” said Suzanna Schroeder, interim library director. “There’s a little leak in the basement as well.”

In the 2023 South Milwaukee Public Library annual report, total expenses sat at $704,427. That includes staff salaries and benefits, technical support, library collection, and other expenses.

53,369 patrons visited in 2023. 4,817 residents had library cards. The library provided 229 programs with 7,305 participants.

Schroeder said she’s had to get creative during her time at the helm to try and reduce costs.

“The thing that worries me is that people will think it’s the library versus the city, and it’s not,” said Schroeder. “We’re all trying to come up with a good solution together.”

Clinton believes that the public needs to be involved in this process, and it starts with next Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I think there’s a chance that something big could be changing, possibly, which definitely worries me,” said Verley. “Even if it’s a little bit of a small chance, if there’s something I can do about it, it’s really important to me to show how important it is.”

He welcomes the study in hopes of preserving the space for the community, a space that provides more than just books.

“Libraries are about connections, and they’re about pushing down barriers, making it possible so people can do what they need to do, and we’re here to help them,” said Schroeder.

Common council will meet at 7:00 p.m. next Tuesday to vote on the study.

