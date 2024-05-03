New $3 million recovery facility comes to the north side

MILWAUKEE — Hope is under construction at N. 29th and Brown, where a $3 million opioid recovery center called Serenity Inns will get much-needed updates.

Kenneth Ginlack knows what it means to fight addiction. He is the CEO of the center, and like others working there, is in recovery. He hopes to provide a path to sober living for the men affected by drugs.

Gideon Verdin Kenneth Ginlack is the CEO of Serenity Inns. Currently in recovery, he sees himself in the men who come to his facility for help.

"I always look at myself like I tore down the community," Ginlack said. "I was one of those who was out there selling drugs, committing crimes, and so now I get a chance to change that and be a beacon of light."

The facility is not just a project for Ginlack, but a fresh start for everyone.

"We have some guys that come in homeless without anything, and they come to the program and they start to feel better," he said. "We take a holistic approach. There's more than just drugs and alcohol. We look at the whole person."

Michael Cunningham was one of those helped by Serenity Inns. He was on drugs for 30 years and is now in recovery. He said Serenity Inns saved his life.

Gideon Verdin Michael Cunningham was on drugs for 30 years and said the program helped change his life by giving him skills like managing finances, and emotional support.

"It's bad out here, man, it's real bad," Cunningham said. "I was suicidal, I was going through a lot mentally and emotionally."

Cunningham has been sober for 96 days. He credits his continued recovery to Serenity Inns and the brotherhood that exists in the program. "They don't just deal with the drug aspect of your disease; they deal with everything."

The new facility will give counselors like James Nichols more resources to reach people like Cunningham and provide everything from financial education to emotional support.

Gideon Verdin James Nichols is a counselor at Serenity Inns and is in recovery. He has tremendous pride watching the new facility go up.

"When you get phone calls and you hear desperation on the phone saying, 'I'm trying to look for long-term sobriety,' and we gotta tell them right now we're full...we're only able to house 12 men," Nichols said.

Nichols has also struggled with addiction and has turned his life around. Today he helps others enter the program.

The Northside community's need for more treatment options is extremely urgent. Serenity Inns receives an average of five calls per day from those seeking help.

The new center will provide additional beds for 14 men, showers, a gym, and serve about 56 men every year.

Milwaukee Bucks legend and former NBA All-Star Marques Johnson joined the movement to help Serenity Inns. Johnson will serve as an advocate and cabinet member for Serenity Inns’ $3 million capital campaign fundraising committee.

To donate to Serenity Inn, visit: www.serenityinns.org, email Kenneth Ginlack at executivedirector@serenityinns.org or contact Serenity Inns at (414) 873-5474.

