Neighbors voice concerns over Trimborn Farm future

The future of Trimborn Farm — Milwaukee County’s only historic park — is up in the air.

Ron Raasch reached out to TMJ4 News about ongoing discussions surrounding the property’s future. Raasch, along with fellow longtime neighbor Mike Connor, shared their memories of the farm and their concerns about what comes next.

“This to me has always been a place of mystery, intrigue and adventure,” Raasch said.

TMJ4 Ron Raasch/ Community Member

Raasch moved near the farm when he was 15 years old and says many of his teenage memories were shaped there.

“So much life that I had here just as a teenager — cleaning the barns, riding the horses,” he said.

He says over the years he’s become what he calls a “face of the farm,” and recently, more neighbors have been reaching out to him.

“So many people have been contacting me with concern and fears and anger about being out of the loop,” Raasch said.

In June, Milwaukee County held a public meeting to discuss the farm’s future. Seven proposals were submitted, and one has since been selected.

“Things have felt rushed since this announcement,” said Mike Connor, who has also known the farm his entire life.

TMJ4 Mike Connor/ Community Member

Connor even shared an old photo of himself riding a unicycle on top of one of the farm’s hills — a reminder, he says, of how long the property has been part of his life.

He believes change can be positive — as long as it doesn’t come at the expense of the farm’s history and educational value.

“There’s a strong sentiment that nobody wants to see a commercialized development,” Connor said. “At least that’s what I’ve heard.”

Raasch added that education is central to the farm’s identity.

“That’s the paradigm of this place — for people to look at their own history,” Raasch said.

Both men say this is a defining moment for Trimborn Farm and stress that community voices should be part of the decision-making process.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Greendale Safety Center, where neighbors will have an opportunity to weigh in and share concerns about the selected proposal.

County Supervisor Dist. 11 Kathleen Vincent said that she will advocate for what the people want and that if it needs to go back to the drawing board, it will.

After the public meeting, the proposal will still need committee and board approval before any final decision is made.

