Neighbors talk about potential redevelopment near American Family field as a recent study weighs options

MILWAUKEE — Entertainment districts, hotels, and apartments are all possibilities for the future of the area surrounding American Family Field.

The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District released its redevelopment study examining the feasibility and options for transforming the space around the Milwaukee Brewers stadium. The comprehensive plan outlines a potential three-quarter billion dollar development.

The study examined three distinct scenarios for redevelopment around the ballpark.

Scenario A focuses on development along the Menomonee River that emphasizes housing, neighborhood retail, a hotel and a new pedestrian bridge over Highway 175. It carries a total cost of $762 million.

Scenario B, which would cost $821 million, centers on creating a stronger pedestrian area and a covered festival plaza while still including hotel, retail and apartment options.

Scenario C looks to bring development to the west side of the stadium with hotels, retail and office space around Helfaer Field. It would cost $774 million.

The plan also outlines ways the city and county could benefit from potential redevelopment. Because American Family Field is property tax-exempt, the plan proposes what's called a PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) mechanism. It allows tax-exempt properties to contribute to municipalities, even though they do not pay property taxes.

The study estimates nearly $19 million annually, which could break down to millions for the county, city of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools and other entities.

But there are some potential drawbacks, including displacing potentially thousands of parking spaces that could affect tailgating activities for Brewers fans.

The study also notes the Brewers’ lease at American Family Field is up in 2050. If the team moves, it could create problems for developments in that area. The study serves as a guide for potential redevelopment partners interested in the project.

TMJ4’s Brendyn Jones spoke to neighbors in the Story Hill area about their reactions to the proposed development plans.

Alex Perry expressed concerns about the potential impact on the neighborhood’s character.

“We already deal with significant traffic issues right here on Bluemound Road that would be some distance away, but even so, we value our quiet lifestyle, and I wonder how that’s going to be impacted,” Perry said.

Sean Trainor offered a different perspective, drawing from experiences in other cities.

"I've traveled around different parts of the country and seen similar situations around ball game stadiums and football stadiums, other countries as well. I've seen where there is fairly high-density housing around, and it creates a really fun atmosphere," Trainor said.

