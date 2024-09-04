Neighbors share concerns to Greendale Village Board over dogs following incident

GREENDALE — Bob Kuntz keeps an extra eye out now when he walks around his neighborhood on the north side.

Last Friday, he was walking his daughter’s dog when he said a dog jumped over the fence. The dog lunged at Kuntz, knocking him to the ground.

He was able to shoo the dog away and said a member of the household where the dog came from was able to corral it.

“All I could do was watch my life go before my eyes, pass before my eyes, and I swore I was going to be mauled to death,” said Kuntz.

Kuntz only suffered a little road rash and no bites, but he says the attack left him and others who witnessed it traumatized.

He and others in the neighborhood tell TMJ4 News it wasn’t the first time that the dogs from the home have caused problems.

“History is repeating itself,” said Karl Hackbarth, who shared his story from 2019 of one of the dogs getting into their home and attacking their two cocker spaniels inside, smearing blood everywhere.

The incidents prompted several people to speak out on Tuesday night at a Greendale Village Board Meeting during public comment.

Kuntz shared his story along with Milwaukee County Supervisor Kathy Vincent, who fears for her mother, Joanne.

“These animals have a documented history of aggressive behavior, which has created fear and safety concerns among neighbors,” said Vincent in a statement.

Joanne also spoke on Tuesday night.

"I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” said Wied, who lives next door. “They will jump over half their height over that fence.”

Wied said she wouldn’t go outside when the dogs were outside.

Those who spoke wanted the village to take some sort of action, whether it be higher fence restrictions or leashing rules for the dogs when they are outside.

TMJ4 News attempted to speak with one of the owners, but they went back inside their home.

“We’ve all said and agreed that sooner or later, something bad is going to happen,” said Kuntz.

No action was taken on Tuesday night at the meeting.

Vincent said she planned to collaborate with Milwaukee County’s research team to explore possible resolutions at the county level.

