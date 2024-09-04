Neighbors plead for action after roaches in vacant property spread to other homes

MILWAUKEE — From far away, this Milwaukee home looks like any other on the block.

But up close, lives an uglier reality.

"It makes you feel gross, no matter what you do, you just feel disgusting," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

You can see roaches of all sizes, crawling on windows, wood boards and sidewalks around the property. Something others on the street say is only a small glimpse into a much bigger issue.

"This house is currently infesting multiple homes on a block in a neighborhood," the neighbor said.

This neighbor, who calls it a nightmare, said his home is one of the properties now impacted.

"We've had multiple exterminators out. The first one said he could definitely see signs that they were in the home, but no sign of an infestation, and we were unsure what that meant, until we found out that the house next door was completely infested," he said.

With the bugs now making their way to other homes, the neighbor tells TMJ4 they've had to get rid of furniture and appliances.

"I've found cockroaches on my son," the neighbor said. "It's hard to sleep, anytime the blanket moves across you, you feel like there's bugs running on you."

They emailed TMJ4 when they felt they didn't have any other options.

"I honestly just don't even know what to do anymore," he said.

Several neighbors tell TMJ4 they've filed complaints with police, their Alderperson, and the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) who sent a violation notice to the property owner.

The order says the owner needs to exterminate the roaches by September 23rd or face daily fines of $150.

TMJ4 tried to find the owner to ask about the infestation.

When we arrived at his property we saw a person entering the home, but when we rang and knocked but no one came to the door.

"It's affecting my sanity, but also the safety and health of my child and our home," said the neighbor.

It's a problem residents said needs to get addressed now before it gets any worse.

