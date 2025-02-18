MILWAUKEE — From frozen snowpacks to water main breaks, frigid conditions sparked frustration as people tried to go about their day in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Water Works (MWW) crews were at Franklin Place and Pleasant Street on the east side to respond to a branch leak and water main break. A branch leak refers to a secondary pipe connected to a water main.

The issues are often caused by extreme cold, according to an MWW spokesperson. Water flooded Franklin and froze around parked cars.

TMJ4 News Parked cars sit in several inches of ice after a pipe broke and flooded Franklin Place in Milwaukee.

Mike McGrath drove down from Oshkosh to help get his daughter's car out of the ice while she had to work.

"Commitment huh? A lot of dad points there," McGrath said cheerfully despite the conditions. "Got to do what you got to do."

TMJ4 News Mike McGrath drove to Milwaukee from Oshkosh to help his daughter while she had to work. Her car was stuck in ice after a pipe broke and the street flooded.

For people who can't drive, getting around the east side can be dicey.

Jamey Povlich says he is legally blind and anxious walking around the neighborhood. He explained that while many of the sidewalks are in good shape, it is a different story when he gets to crosswalks. Often, snow and ice build up where the sidewalk meets the road.

Watch: Neighbors on Milwaukee’s east side face challenges due to frigid wintry weather

Neighbors on Milwaukee’s east side facing challenges due to frigid wintry weather

"Extremely frustrating and debilitating, and like I just can't exist, like I don't count," Povlich explained.

Povlich says the issues pop up each winter, and often he will walk in the street to avoid them.

TMJ4 News Jamey Povlich pleads for neighbors, businesses and city crews to thoroughly clear snow at intersections before it freezes. Povlich says he is legally blind and cannot drive.

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works reports that 41 citations for sidewalk clearing have been issued related to this recent weather event.

DPW relies on residents to alert them to problems so they can respond.

With more winter to go, Povlich hopes neighbors, businesses, and crews think of people like him and help keep walkways safe.

"Such a small effort for people to be able to do things, that matters a great deal," Povlich said.

You can report concerns with snow removal to DPW online at milwaukee.gov/Click4Action, through the MKEmobile app, or by calling 414-286-2489.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error