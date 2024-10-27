Neighbors heartbroken as 12-year-old shot and killed; teen arrested in 1 of 3 fatal shootings Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old was killed by gunfire Saturday afternoon near North 48th St. and W. Center St. in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police said a 15-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. The District Attorney's Office will review charges in the days ahead.

"My heart broke behind that, knowing it was a kid,” area neighbor Precious Pully said. “Nobody wants to bury their kid, especially over violence."

As Pully watched police tape off the crime scene a few houses away from her own home, she was reminded of the advice she gives her children.

“Be safe, don’t run in the street, respect everybody, and if you hear gunshots get on the ground,” Pully shared.

Tahleel Mohieldin, TMJ4 News Precious Pully

Still, she believes despite the violence, the families who call the neighborhood home are peaceful. Pully told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that neighbors try to do their part and look out for each other but need help.

It’s why she and others on the block are asking police to be more proactive in their community.

“They don’t come over here just to check on the kids,” Pully explained. “When I was a kid, they was passing out baseball cards, we used to be happy to see the police.”

Milwaukee Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting. The 12-year-old child was rushed to Children’s Hospital Saturday following the incident but did not survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Milwaukee Police also responded to two other unrelated fatal shootings Saturday, the first midday near N. 11th St and W. Atkinson Ave and another in the evening near N. 18th St. and W. Capitol Dr.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip