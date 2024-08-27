Neighbors gear up to stay cool as best they can for day two of dangerously high heat

The heat is back to for day two and it will be dangerously hot. Thousands are also without power across our area which means no air conditioning.

Many are doing what they can to navigate the high temperatures. TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with John Janssen and Susie Welsh who were out at Gordon Park on day one of all the heat.

Watch: TMJ4's Sydni Eure asks how people are beating the heat.

People prepare for another day of extreme heat

John had a blanket out, music playing, sunscreen and music playing by his side. He had a smile that gave a sign that he wasn’t leaving anytime soon. Sydni grabbed a spot next to him on the grass and asked how he was hanging so well in all the heat. John said he doesn’t mind lounging in the sun at all. In fact, it’s something he does for hours at a time when he can.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure John Janssen says he tries to enjoy the sunshine whenever he can.

“My sister does a lot of holistic healing and she says there are people who are air, fire water,” said John. “Well I’m the fire person. I’ve spent a lot of my life 10-12 hours a day out in the sun. And I do have to be careful and everybody needs to be careful because there are days that I’ve say out here for a day a dropped nine pound from sweating. So you can dehydrate fast out here.”

Susie on the other hand had different plans. She went out to the park with her granddaughters hoping to enjoy the splash pad there. It wasn’t long after they arrived when they realized it wasn’t open. The Milwaukee County Park System said all their splash pads closed on August 18th.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Susie Welsh was hoping to enjoy a splash pad with her grand daughter, but found it closed.

“It was, it was a big disappointment because we were looking forward to cooling off a little bit,” said Susie. “It’s a big to do to get down to the beach and a lot of cleaning afterwards which is why the splash pad is so great.”

Instead of cooling off under the water, Susie and her granddaughters spent the morning playing in the hot park.

“I can’t believe they would close the water,” said Susie. “And there’s other kids that came too so bummer.”

Luckily, the entire day wasn’t spoiled.

“We have a wading pool at home,” said Susie. “Not as cool as this but they can cool off there.”

However you plan to spend the day, be sure that safety is top of mind. Stay out of the sun during peak hours, dress light and be sure to hydrate throughout the day.

“I will stay here til about noon,” said John. “I’ll go home and grab a bite to eat. Make sure I’ve not my ice water with me. Make sure I drink plenty of that. I will have some lunch and come back here at about 1 and be out here until about 4 o’clock.”

Some splash pads were reopened Monday afternoon. You can find a list of those here.

You can also still go for a swim at Milwaukee County Park System’s Cool Waters in Greenfield Park and Schulz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park.

