'I'm happy we get to still enjoy the summer': Families enjoy wading pools and splash pads during heat wave

MILWAUKEE — Due to extreme heat, Milwaukee Recreation is keeping two wading pools and eight splash pads open.

Many people looked for relief from the heat on Monday afternoon at the various locations.

"It was a real hot day, we were sweating, “Milwaukee resident, Alorsheirs Osborne said.

TMJ4 News Alorsheirs Osborne took her kids to the wading pool at Enderis Park on Monday. She said it was a good way to cool down. One of her kids even fell asleep in her arms.

Osborne said she drove around looking for a way to cool off and stumbled upon the wading pool at Enderis Playfield. Which is located at 2938 N. 72nd Street.

"I really like how it's not too deep and they can play. I can still watch them [while] sitting down,” Osborne explained.

Most of the wading pools are closed for the summer. However, Enderis and Ohio Playfields will be open Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Watch: Families enjoy wading pools and splash pads during heat wave

'It was a real hot day': Neighbors seek relief at splash pads

"I thought we were in fall weather. I'm ready for fall. I'm ready for hoodies and sweatpants. No, I was not expecting this but I'm happy we get to still enjoy the summer and the water,” Osborne said.

She said she plans to go there on Tuesday to cool off with her kids.

Meanwhile, some people enjoyed the splash pads scattered throughout the city.

"My babies and my family definitely appreciate the fact that we can come down here. It's free. You don't have to pay anything and everything like that. Just come out, get out the house, come have fun, be a kid again,” Milwaukee resident, Terrance Selmon explained.

TMJ4 News Terrance Selmon enjoyed time with family at a Milwaukee splash pad

For some near 66th and Silver Spring, they couldn't escape the heat.

"Just muggy and terrible feeling,” Kenneth Johnson said as he sat on his front porch.

TMJ4 News Kenneth Johnson’s power went out near 66th and Carmen. He is hoping it comes back on soon because of the heat.

We Energies crews filled Johnson’s neighborhood after thousands lost power due to a line problem.

The hot and muggy feeling isn't going away just yet. Be prepared for another dangerously hot day on Tuesday.

Here is a full list of open wading pools and splash pads:

Eight splash pads will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.

• Burnham Playfield (1755 S. 32nd St.)

• Carmen Playfield (7320 W. Carmen Ave.)

• Clovernook Playfield (6594 N. Landers St.)

• Columbia Playfield (1345 W. Columbia St.)

• Franklin Square Playfield (2643 N. 13th St.)

• Green Bay Playfield (3818 N. 8th St.)

• Southgate Playfield (3350 S. 25th St.)

• Stark Playfield (4915 N. 40th St.)

The only two wading pools open on Tuesday are Enderis Playfield located at 2938 N. 72nd Street and Ohio Playfield located at 974 W. Holt Street.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip