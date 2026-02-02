Near West Side drivers and businesses adjust to 27th street closure

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee drivers are facing new traffic challenges as the 27th Street bridge over I-94 has closed, creating slowdowns during peak hours and raising concerns for area businesses.

The closure affects 27th Street between St. Paul Avenue and Evergreen Lane, along with the eastbound I-94 exit to 26th Street and St. Paul Avenue. During rush hour around 5 p.m., traffic backups are already visible as commuters adjust their routes.

"Anytime you have major construction projects like this, it could have negative impacts on neighborhoods," said Lindsey St Arnold Bell, executive director of Near West Side Partners.

The organization is working proactively with local businesses to minimize the impact of the closure.

"If it looks like additional signage to help people navigate there, if it looks like maybe amplifying the opportunity to use them as a caterer," St Arnold Bell said.

Iron Heroes Gym, located directly on 27th Street, has been preparing for the closure alongside its clients.

"A lot of our clients do take the freeway to get here," said Liz Melsheimer, a trainer at Iron Heroes.

The gym knew about the project in advance, giving them time to communicate with members about potential travel changes.

"I definitely feel like they'll find ways. I feel when they find a trainer or someone they want to work with, they'll find a way to get there," Melsheimer said.

With 16th Street already shut down for construction, traffic patterns in the area are expected to shift significantly.

"We'll be seeing additional traffic coming in from other directions," St Arnold Bell said.

While the increased traffic presents challenges, some businesses are trying to find silver linings.

"I think extra traffic is a good thing. With us having the graphic on the wall with people coming this way, they can see it while driving, so they can be like, 'oh what is this? This is a gym,'" Melsheimer said.

However, she acknowledges the potential difficulties for customers.

"That is kind of a concern for me because I want it to be easy for people to move around," Melsheimer said.

Project organizers warn that construction timelines can be unpredictable.

"There can be delays, there can be unintended work that might pop up," St Arnold Bell said.

The Department of Transportation will provide project updates and answer questions at the Near West Side Partners supper club meeting on Feb. 19. They ask that you RSVP online or visit them in person at the corner of 27th and Wells St.

The 27th Street bridge closure is expected to last through the end of 2026, making this a long-term adjustment for Milwaukee commuters and businesses.

