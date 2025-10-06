NCNW Milwaukee Section to host affiliate roundtable at City Hall on Monday

MILWAUKEE — The National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) Milwaukee Section is hosting a roundtable for its affiliate organizations Monday at Milwaukee City Hall.

The event brings together presidents and designees from NCNW’s affiliate organizations to share priorities and explore collaboration opportunities.

The NCNW Milwaukee Section was chartered on March 27, 2020. Since then, it has been committed to uplifting the community through various initiatives, including hosting Power Hour sessions on women’s health, financial literacy, civic engagement, mental wellness, entrepreneurship, and leadership development, according to its website.

President of the NCNW Milwaukee Section, Faithe Colas, and Dr. A. Lois Gates, an NCNW board chair, both joined TMJ4 at noon to preview the event.

You can watch the full interview below.

The event will take place in the rotunda of Milwaukee City Hall, located at 200 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, WI 53202.

