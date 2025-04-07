National Victims’ Rights Week kicks off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The 2025 National Victims’ Rights Week will be celebrated in Milwaukee with a series of press conferences beginning at 1 p.m. Monday.

Since 1981, National Crimes Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW) has challenged the Nation to confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime.

NCVRW is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the victims’ right movement and reflect on how far the movement has come.

Every April, the Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of NCVRW.

The press conferences will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. daily:

Monday - Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault with Team Teal 365



Tuesday – Homicide/Gun Violence with 414Life



Wednesday – Mental Health/Overdose win Uniting Garden Homes



Thursday – Reckless Driving with Youth Advocate Programs, inc.



Friday – Human Trafficking with WestCare Wisconsin.

