Mystery boat near McKinley Beach there for over a week, drawing spectators

MILWAUKEE — For over a week now, the boat ‘Deep Thought’ has remained beached in between McKinley and Bradford Beaches.

Pictures of the vessel began surfacing on social media as early as last Sunday.

'Deep Thought' beached just north of McKinley Beach.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said no one was injured when the boat washed ashore and that the owner ran out of gas.

They went on to say the boat poses no pollution or water danger right now and that the U.S. Coast Guard can’t remove it as it’s the owners responsibility.

That owner is out of state right now, according to the spokesperson, but they are working on a plan along with a marine salvage company to remove it.

There’s no timeline as to when it will be removed.

The vessel caught the attention of Tom and T.J. Blanchard, who were out for a walk before dinner on Thursday.

“We wanted to see that boat and see how much wreckage it got,” said T.J.

The two had to stop by and get a closer look.

“It's pretty wild,” said Tom. “I’ve seen a lot of different things around the lakeshore, but having a boat here for 2-3 days after it hits is pretty wild. The fact that it’s still here is amazing.”

T.J. & Tom Blanchard

The sight was not something Gwyneth and Nathaniel were expecting to see during their visit to Milwaukee.

“I just thought it was an odd place to see a boat,” said Gwyneth. “I mean, there's no harbor or anything, just stranded in the middle of nowhere, interesting.“

Gwyneth and Nathaniel Boismenue

For now, it will continue to draw others passing by into deep thought.

“I just wondered why nobody really towed it, or however you get it off of a beach,” said Nathaniel. “It's a big boat.”

The boat does have a Wisconsin DNR registration tag that expired back in March of 2022.

