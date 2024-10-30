Mycoplasma Pneumonia infections among children on the rise across Wisconsin

Mycoplasma pneumonia infections are on the rise nationwide and in Wisconsin.

Doctors and public health officials say cases are showing up in young children, especially those between 2 to 4 years old.

Dozens of parents quickly responded to a TMJ4 social media post sharing how their families are dealing with the illness.

"It was still really scary because I've never seen either of my kids that sick," parent Ashley Lynn said.

Lynn says her 6-year-old son Brecken woke up a few weeks ago with a fever, vomiting and coughing. He began a common antibiotic for generic pneumonia but continued to struggle and was admitted to Children's Wisconsin.

"He ended up having fluid on his lung that he had pneumonia with, and they had said, 'We're seeing like a huge rise in this pneumonia,'" Lynn explained.

"Definitely this year it seems like mycoplasma is going to be a big player," Dr. Julianna Patel, pediatrician at Shoreview Pediatrics told TMJ4 News.

Dr. Patel says mycoplasma pneumonia or "walking pneumonia" is spreading in schools.

Symptoms include fever, a slowly worsening cough, sore throat, headache and fatigue. A cough may last for a few days to more than a month.

Cases are usually mild, but some infections can lead to hospitalizations.

"If you do hear that your children are in a school where there is walking pneumonia going around and your child starts to get a cough. That would be a really good time to reach out to the pediatrician about testing."

There is no vaccine to prevent this type of infection so it is important to practice good hand hygiene and keep your kids at home if they're sick.

Lynn's son missed two weeks of school and spent three nights in the hospital.

After moving to a more targeted antibiotic Brecken started to improve. He was discharged from the hospital and returned to school.

"I'm feeling good and hopeful, and he's back to his sassy self and his attitude. So that's always a good sign," Lynn shared.

Lynn and Dr. Patel encouraged parents to ask their pediatricians questions and advocate for their children.

