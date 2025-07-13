Musical lineup announced for this year’s Brady Street Festival

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee favorite less than a week away, Brady Street Festival has announced this year's musical lineup.

Brady Street Fest is set for Saturday, July 26th, from noon until 11 p.m. Festival goers should get excited for food, dancing, and music.

Speaking of music… The festival’s musical lineup is below:

Bud Light Stage (east stage):

Bee the Change - 12 p.m.

Trio Elegancia - 1:30 p.m.

Free Joel - 3 p.m.

Allison Mahal - 4:30 p.m.

Genevieve Haywerd - 6 p.m.

Wire and Nail - 7:30 p.m.

Diet Lite - 9 p.m.

Captain Morgan Stage (center stage):

School of Rock - 12 p.m.Dennis Caravello - 2 p.m.

Ur Mom - 3:30 p.m.

Ben Mukwana - 5 p.m.

Sebas - 6:30 p.m.

Tae and the Neighborly - 8 p.m.

Millbillies - 9:30 p.m.

North Shore Bank Stage (west stage):

Soul Collective (including yoga class) - 12 p.m.

DAK DuBOIS - 1:30 p.m.

Lost Orange Cat - 3 p.m.

Nile x Nile - 4:30 p.m.

Modern Joey - 6 p.m.

Hot and Dirty Brass Band - 7:30 p.m.

Brew City Belly Dancers - 9 p.m.

Brady Street Babes - 9:30 p.m.

Lilliputh Stage:

Leah Jean - 2 p.m.

Tom West - 3:30 p.m.

Bronte Fall - 5 p.m.

Tori MF Zo - 6:30 p.m.

The fun does not stop there! The street festival will also feature local food and drink vendors, arts and crafts, shopping, and more!

