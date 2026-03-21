Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Large police presence on Darien St in Milwaukee following reports of shots fired

Large police presence Saturday morning in the area of W Cheyenne Street and N Darien Street in Milwaukee.
Shots fired at Darien Street
TMJ4
Shots fired at Darien Street
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Large police presence Saturday morning in the area of W Cheyenne Street and N Darien Street in Milwaukee.

Dozens of evidence markers were at the scene near an apartment complex.

Darien Street shots fired

TMJ4 is working on getting more details.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez