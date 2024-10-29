Multiple MPD squad car crashes, bystanders nearly hit

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Department squad cars were involved in multiple crashes Monday evening.

MPD hasn’t confirmed any details on what led up to the crashes or if anyone was hurt.

TMJ4 went to two different scenes looking for information.

Our crew went to 11th and Greenfield just before 6 p.m. They saw an MPD cruiser with heavy damage to one side of the vehicle.

TMJ4

People who witnessed the crash shared these pictures with us.

Photo shared by witness of crash

Photo shared by witness of crash

Surveillance video from across the street at Birrieria El Torito shows a chase that turned into a crash. Two people standing on the corner jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

Our crew then went to Sherman and North after 6:30 p.m. for reports of another crash involving an MPD squad car.

TMJ4

They saw at least one MPD cruiser and another car severely damaged. A bus shelter was destroyed.

TMJ4 reached out to MPD for information and has not heard back yet.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip