MPS teacher goes viral, making English fun for millions on TikTok

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher is making waves far beyond the classroom—connecting with students across the globe through social media.

Sarah Roecklein, better known as "SL Rockfish" on TikTok, has turned her love for teaching into an international movement.

Now, the world is taking notice. TikTok recently named her to its prestigious 2025 "Discover List," recognizing her as one of the app's top creators. Her engaging and educational videos have captivated more than 1.3 million followers, helping people worldwide navigate the quirks of the English language.

For Roecklein, this journey began unexpectedly.

"Had I ever thought at 60 I'd be doing this? Absolutely not!" she said with a laugh.

For more than 20 years, she taught students in traditional classrooms. But when the pandemic shut down schools, she found herself looking for new ways to reach her students. That’s when TikTok came into the picture.

"I had a lot of time on my hands before we closed, and the kids were talking about this new app, TikTok," she recalled.

What started as a simple experiment quickly turned into something much bigger. Roecklein’s account, @EnglishMakesNoSense, took off as she broke down confusing idioms, tricky spelling patterns, and grammar rules in a way that was fun and easy to understand.

"I made a couple of videos with funny spelling words—like the ones with 'OUGH'—and slowly, it just kept growing. Now, it’s really taking off," she said.

And the impact is undeniable. In hallways and classrooms, students recognize her from their screens.

"A couple of years ago, a third grader in the hall looked at me and said, 'Hey, aren’t you on TikTok?' I said, ‘Yeah!’ Then he asked, ‘Well, what are you still doing here?’" Roecklein chuckled. "I told him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite pay the bills yet!’"

That, however, may soon change. With sponsorships, educational partnerships, and even a podcast in the works, her success on TikTok is opening new doors. Teaching online has become more than just a passion—it’s turning into a profession.

"People like it! If you can share your hobby and people enjoy it, that’s the best," Roecklein said.

Her work proves that learning doesn’t have to stop at the classroom door—or even a screen. As long as people keep watching, she’s going to keep creating.

"As long as people keep watching, I'm gonna keep making ’em!" she said with a smile.

