MPS School Board names four Interim Superintendent finalists

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School Board went into closed session to talk about potential candidates for the Interim Superintendent Tuesday night.

About an hour later in a press release, the Board of Directors named the final candidates for the position of Interim Superintendent.

The list of finalists includes:

Dr. Toni Dinkins, MPS Regional Superintendent for the Northwest Region;

Eduardo Galvan, MPS Acting Superintendent

Stephen Murley, former Green Bay School District Superintendent

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Assistant State Superintendent for the Division for Libraries and Technology

According to the press release, “The Board reviewed submissions from the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA), the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB), the Council of Great City Schools (CGCS), and from interested individuals. The Board will interview candidates during a Special Board Meeting at a later date.”

Galvan will continue with day-to-day operations as Acting Superintendent until an interim superintendent is selected.

“We’re pleased to make progress on our goal of having an interim superintendent in place before the fall and begin the search for the next permanent superintendent,” said Megan O’Halloran, Director of District 8.

The Board said they will conduct a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent.

According to the Board, the district will seek input from the community and other MPS stakeholders.

