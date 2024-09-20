MPS principal explains why the third Friday of September is especially crucial for Wisconsin schools

MILWAUKEE — Every day counts for students in class, but the third Friday of September is especially crucial for Wisconsin schools.

The number of kids who showed up will directly affect the amount of money districts receive in general aid from the state next year. This year is particularly important for Milwaukee Public Schools as the district navigates its ongoing financial crisis.

At Bay View High School in Milwaukee, the school gave away T-shirts and chips as an extra incentive for students to show up and be counted.

Those numbers factor into how much state funding a school district can receive.

"It does feel extra important, but at the same time, it's also a regular day for me because the expectation is to be in school every day," said Principal Jeffery Gaddis.

"We'll get the funding for those students, which would enable us to keep our staff fully intact so we don't have to lose any staff and possibly gain new staff as well."

Enrollment influences next year's general aid from the state.

Records from Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction show that in July 2024, general aid for MPS was estimated at $555,311,784. However, that figure is expected to change next month due to adjustments and the financial troubles in the district.

State data shows the number of students enrolled at MPS has dropped by a little more than 10 percent over the last five school years.

"A beautiful thing about MPS is that they find a way to make things work out for our students," teacher Ann Marie Sims told TMJ4.

Sims says she'd like to see funding maintain stability among educators, which makes a difference in reaching students.

"A lot of the kids just need to know that you have staff and teachers who are here for you and want to see you thrive and succeed," Sims told TMJ4.

That matters to student Isaiah Crape.

"So you could have that type of bond with your teacher, so if you need any help with your work or sports or even some advice," Crape explained.

Preliminary count numbers are expected to be released in October.

