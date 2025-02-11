MPS parents asking for clarity in investigations into lead levels in schools

MILWAUKEE — A petition circulating among MPS parents calls for greater transparency from MPS and the Milwaukee Health Department after dangerous levels of lead were found in two schools: Golda Meir's lower campus and Kagel Elementary.

"Of course, it's alarming," said Kristen Payne, who created the petition. "To know that something could be a danger in my child's school certainly is very concerning."

Payne has an 8-year-old child at Golda Meir, so she's been paying close attention to the news of lead at the school since it was first announced last month.

After watching a press conference held Thursday to address the findings at Golda Meir and Kagel Elementary, she had more questions.

"The fact that we are here at this place suggests to me that something went wrong in the prevention plan," Payne said.

MPS conducts an annual inspection of each of its facilities to identify potential lead hazards.

Thursday’s report from MHD said, "MPS must immediately and significantly improve its detection, monitoring, and control of lead hazards."

But when asked about specifics on what those improvements would look like, MHD provided little clarity.

"I have not seen any revisions yet from the Department of Health Services, but part of this is ensuring that staff are properly trained and working with the health department so we are both prepared to support each other in doing this work," said Mike Totoraitis, the city's commissioner of health, during Thursday's press conference.

An MPS spokesperson told TMJ4 on Monday that they will be working on those revisions for the next couple of weeks.

They also have yet to release water test results from Golda Meir and Kagel Elementary. Test results from Maryland Avenue Montessori are still pending.

MHD said the full Lead Risk Assessment from Golda Meir will be released on Tuesday, and the rest will be released when they become available.

Kristen is confident in Golda Meir's staff but says the lack of specifics from the health department is frustrating for a parent whose child is in the building every day.

"It makes me lack trust in the institution itself," Payne said. "And it makes me motivated to try to band together with the members of the community."

The petition garnered over 100 signatures this weekend and demands more clarity on the needed improvements.

"You can do something," Payne said. "You can get together with people, you can amplify each other's voices and demand answers."

MPS says they are aware of the petition and are always committed to maintaining a safe environment for their students.

