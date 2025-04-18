MPS officials share updates on lead removal efforts at 3 district schools

Milwaukee Public Schools officials provided updates on lead removal efforts at three district schools during Tuesday night's board meeting.

Fernwood Montessori School could tentatively reopen as soon as next Wednesday, according to officials.

Work began this week at LaFollette School, with the remediation process expected to last four to five weeks.

Meanwhile, renovation and painting at Starms Early Childhood Center is approximately 75% complete.

