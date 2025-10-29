Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

MPS hosts a series of hiring fairs through December

Teachers, paraprofessionals, maintenance, and cafeteria staff are needed
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools will host a series of job fairs at three schools in addition to the district's Central Services. At the fairs, job seekers can explore careers and learn more about working in MPS.

The district is looking for teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, building operations staff, and food service assistants, managers, and manager trainees, among other positions.

The job fairs will be held:

  • ﻿Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon, at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.
  • Thursday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Obama High School, 5075 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.
  • Thursday, Nov. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Pulaski High School, 2500 W. Oklahoma Ave.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet St.
  • Thursday, Dec. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Milwaukee High School of the Arts, 2300 W. Highland Ave.

Applicants should contact MPS recruitment coordinators to find out what jobs will be offered at each of the job fairs. Email: mpscoordinators@milwaukee.k12.wi.us.

More information is available at the MPS website.

