EXCLUSIVE: MPS facilities director responsible for lead clean-up fined by the state

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man tapped to lead Milwaukee Public Schools' lead crisis clean up, Sean Kane, has been fined by the state.

TMJ4 News' Jenna Rae learned Tuesday that the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services has been investigating Sean Kane for months now. On Tuesday, he was fined more than $1,300 for "conveying the impression that he is an architect when he did not hold a valid registration."

A complaint was made against Kane in July of 2024, saying he didn't have the required license for the job. Documents show that five days after the state received that complaint, Kane renewed his license.

Kane allegedly told the state he didn't intentionally misrepresent his qualifications and that it was an oversight, not an intentional lapse. The state says he has 90 days to pay his fine or his license could be suspended.

This fine comes as more than 400 MPS parents have signed letters asking for Kane to step down.

Last week, we also learned MPS hired a former employee to come back and deal with the lead clean up.

