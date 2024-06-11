MPS crisis: Updated 'Corrective Action Plan' submitted to the state

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has submitted an updated draft for corrective action to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), the board announced Tuesday.

A quick look at the plan shows that it has much more detail than two drafts that were submitted last week.

The Corrective Action Plan (CAP) provides details on how MPS plans to address overdue financial data submission and compliance issues.

The plan is designed to facilitate the timely release of the district’s general and special aid payments as well as identify and address challenges in the district that led to the delayed submission of audited financials, according to an emailed statement from The Milwaukee Board of School Directors Tuesday.

In response, DPI says they are “currently working through it (the CAP),” that “conversations are ongoing between MPS and DPI staff,” and that they are “hoping to reach an agreed-upon CAP by the end of the week.”

Last week, the DPI responded to an earlier draft of the district's corrective action plan and said that it wasn't good enough.

Wisconsin State Senator John Jagler obtained the district's draft of the plan at that time and shared it on X, writing it has "no urgency on finding immediate solutions."

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar spoke to state Senator John Jagler on the phone at the time, who said the plan "looks like it was written by Chat GPT."

DPI agreed, replying on X "We made it clear we need a real plan and we are committed to helping them get there."

TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar will have the latest information and updates on the latest CAP tonight at 10.

See the latest draft of the Corrective Action Plan below:

MPS Draft of Corrective Action Plan by TMJ4 News on Scribd

