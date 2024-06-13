MPS Chief Financial Officer retires hours before vote on school budget

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors has announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Martha Krietzman, has retired just hours before a special meeting of the board, which will cover several significant items, including a vote on the 2024-2025 budget, which must be approved by July 1.

Other items to be discussed include the district’s submitted ‘Corrective Action Plan’(CAP), and the start of the "standard process" for selecting an interim superintendent.

At the meeting, the board will hear a presentation about the CAP, followed by the opportunity to approve the CAP and identify an MPS designee who will “shepherd revisions and finalize the CAP,” according to an emailed statement from The Milwaukee Board of School Directors (MBSD) Thursday.

What is the Corrective Action Plan (CAP)?

CAP provides details on how MPS plans to address overdue financial data submission and compliance issues.

The plan is designed to facilitate the timely release of the district’s general and special aid payments as well as identify and address challenges in the district that led to the delayed submission of audited financials.

For more information on CAP, click here.

Kreitzman's departure marks the third position that is now vacant since it was revealed the districtwas more than 8 months behind in submitting critical financial reports to the Department of Public Instruction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

See the latest draft of the Corrective Action Plan below:

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip