MPS board approves $1.5 billion budget, corrective action plan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors approved its proposed $1.5 billion budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year at its board meeting on Thursday, June 13.

The budget was approved by a 7-1 vote.

It could also mean almost 300 staff members would lose their jobs.

The Board also approved recommendations for their'Corrective Action Plan'(CAP). Members unanimously approved the revised vision of its CAP sent back by DPI.

We first saw the CAP from MPS earlier this week. It details a specific timeline for submitting financial documentations, hiring and restructuring of the finance team, training for employees, and more.

Now that the CAP has passed, the district will be able to get its payment of $166.5M on Monday, according to DPI.

DPI said it will continue withholding state aid payments like the $16M allocated for special education and other departments. We're told the district will get other payments once it makes "adequate and sufficient progress towards implementation of the corrective action plan."

