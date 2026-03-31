MILWAUKEE — A large police presence responded to the area near 23rd and Burleigh Monday night after gunshots erupted during a 'Teen Takeover' near Moody Park.

READ ALSO | Glendale parents discuss accountability after teen takeover at Bayshore Mall leads to 13 arrests

Large crowds gathered in the middle of the park following multiple social media posts promoting the takeover early Monday. Fights broke out between dozens of young people before escalating to gunfire.

MPD responds to shots fired near ‘teen takeover’ Monday night near Moody Park

MPD responds to shots fired near ‘teen takeover’ Monday night near Moody Park

A TMJ4 photographer captured the moments when the gunshots rang out, sending dozens of people running and driving away from the chaos.

Milwaukee Police call logs show the department responded to a shots-fired call at 6:46 p.m. For over an hour, police blocked off Burleigh and the surrounding areas to investigate the incident. Much of the police attention focused on an area in front of the COA building, where officers used flashlights to search a taped-off area.

Violence interrupters were around the park Monday night before the shooting occurred. The incident comes just over 24 hours after another teen takeover at Bayshore Mall in Glendale.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department to ask if anyone was hurt, but did not immediately hear back.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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