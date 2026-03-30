Police respond to a large crowd and fights at Bayshore Mall

GLENDALE — Dozens of police squads responded to Bayshore Mall on Sunday afternoon in response to a large gathering of people, according to TMJ4 crews on scene.

Glendale Police said they were aware of social media posts referencing a possible “takeover” at Bayshore Mall and worked closely with Bayshore management to enhance security and increase police presence ahead of time.

TMJ4 crews saw hundreds of teens gathered at the mall Sunday afternoon, and TMJ4 cameras captured several fights.

TMJ4 cameras also captured Glendale Police, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and mall security responding to the scene.

Officials spent hours trying to break up the gathering, repeatedly telling people to leave the property, according to TMJ4 crews.

TMJ4 cameras captured at least one person being detained by police.

Violence prevention groups were also on scene throughout the evening, working to help disperse the crowd.

We have reached back out to the police for an update on what happened and whether anyone else was arrested or cited.

This is a developing story and will be updated. We will have more reporting on TMJ4 News at 10.

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