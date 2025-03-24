MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has released three videos showing the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred March 8.

The videos include dash cam and body cam footage of officers responding to an “entry into a business” call in the 5100 block of North 32nd Street. The caller reported that one of the two suspects had fired shots.

Officers found the suspects on the 5000 block on North 37th Street. In the videos, officers can be heard yelling at the suspects to "get on the ground" before one of the suspects was shot.

MPD releases videos of officer involved shooting

The suspect, 41-year-old Anthony Virginia, died from the injuries sustained. His firearm was found next to him.

A second suspect, a 34-year-old male, was arrested and charged with burglary.

The officer who shot the suspect is a 43-year-old male with more than 10 years of service, according to MPD. He was placed on administrative duty, “as is routine in officer involved shootings,” an MDP press release explained.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident. The Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency.

