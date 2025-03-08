Milwaukee Police responding to "critical incident" after one person shot near 37th and Lancaster

MILWUAKEE — TMJ4 News is working to confirm additional details after one person was shot and taken to Froedtert Hospital Saturday.

Milwaukee Police are calling their response to the shooting a "critical incident."

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they were called to the area near N. 37th St. and W. Lancaster Ave. Saturday afternoon.

At the scene, police blocked off a large crime scene using squad cars and crime scene tape. The department's Incident Command vehicle also responded to the scene.

Community peace advocates, such as members of 414 Life, were also seen in the area following the shooting.

TMJ4 reached out to MPD for additional information, and asked for more information about what led up to the gunfire, but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

