Move over Summerfest: Milwaukee Oktoberfest moves to Henry Maier Festival Park

MILWAUKEE — Move over, Summerfest, there is a new festival in town. After several years in downtown Milwaukee, Oktoberfest, presented by Kegel's Inn and Swarmm Events, is moving to Henry Maier Festival Park.

The event will be held Oct. 3 through 5 and will feature a covered main stage and a beer garden with authentic German beer and traditional German food by Kegel’s Inn. Several vendors and games, such as hammer schlaggen will also be found throughout the grounds.

Entertainment will include traditional bands, German cultural performances and folk music on multiple stages.

“This festival belongs to the people of Milwaukee,” said Julian Kegel, Owner, Kegel’s Inn. “We’ve poured our hearts into German hospitality at Kegel’s Inn for almost a century, and now we’re taking that spirit to the lakefront. Our dream is to build a space where neighbors, newcomers, and generations of families can raise a stein together — not just to celebrate Oktoberfest, but to celebrate each other.”

For details about Oktoberfest at Henry Maier Festival Park, visit the Milwaukee Octoberfest website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip