Move over Summerfest: Milwaukee Oktoberfest moves to Henry Maier Festival Park

Matthias Schrader/AP
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
MILWAUKEE — Move over, Summerfest, there is a new festival in town. After several years in downtown Milwaukee, Oktoberfest, presented by Kegel's Inn and Swarmm Events, is moving to Henry Maier Festival Park.

The event will be held Oct. 3 through 5 and will feature a covered main stage and a beer garden with authentic German beer and traditional German food by Kegel’s Inn. Several vendors and games, such as hammer schlaggen will also be found throughout the grounds.

Entertainment will include traditional bands, German cultural performances and folk music on multiple stages.

“This festival belongs to the people of Milwaukee,” said Julian Kegel, Owner, Kegel’s Inn. “We’ve poured our hearts into German hospitality at Kegel’s Inn for almost a century, and now we’re taking that spirit to the lakefront. Our dream is to build a space where neighbors, newcomers, and generations of families can raise a stein together — not just to celebrate Oktoberfest, but to celebrate each other.”

For details about Oktoberfest at Henry Maier Festival Park, visit the Milwaukee Octoberfest website.

