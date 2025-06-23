Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on I-794 at Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-794 at the Hoan Bridge on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the crash on I-794 southbound at the Hoan Bridge happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, June 22, and involved a motorcycle carrying a single rider, according to witness calls to Milwaukee County’s 911 dispatch center.

Watch: Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on I-794 at Hoan Bridge

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m., despite deputies and first responders administering life-saving measures.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, which is still under investigation. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

