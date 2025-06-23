Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on I-794 at Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead on I-794 at the Hoan Bridge on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said the crash on I-794 southbound at the Hoan Bridge happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, June 22, and involved a motorcycle carrying a single rider, according to witness calls to Milwaukee County’s 911 dispatch center.
Watch: Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on I-794 at Hoan Bridge
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m., despite deputies and first responders administering life-saving measures.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash, which is still under investigation. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.