Motorcyclist dead after striking an SUV at high rates of speed, MCSO says

TMJ4
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old man is dead after striking an SUV at a high rate of speed.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:41 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, on I-41/94 northbound at Drexel Ave.

MSCO says the 25-year-old was in the median distress lane, and a mid-sized SUV was in lane three when they arrived on scene.

The Oak Creek Fire Department performed life-saving measures on the 25-year-old motorcyclist and quickly transported the man to a local hospital for treatment. Law enforcement says he later died from his injuries around 6:22 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24.

At 12:01 a.m., a full freeway closure was set in place in order for law enforcement to investigate the scene.

After the initial investigation, MCSO says the 25-year-old man, along with several other motorcyclists, were traveling at extremely high rates of speed and recklessly driving through traffic in the area.

Officials say the mid-sized SUV was traveling northbound in the same area when the 25-year-old motorcyclist struck the rear of the SUV at high speeds. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

