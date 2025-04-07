Mother, uncle charged in 6-year-old boy’s shooting death near 51st and Hope in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Charges have been filed against the mother and uncle of a 6-year-old boy who died after a shooting near 51st and Hope on Tuesday.

Quintell Collins and Daquela Collins are both facing charges in connection with the death of Daquell Collins, also known as "King."

Photos provided by the Smith family

According to a criminal complaint, Quintell Collins, a convicted felon, is charged with:

One count of neglecting a child resulting in death

One count of second-degree reckless homicide

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

One count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or elude an officer

Obstructing an officer

Daquela Collins, King’s mother, is charged with neglecting a child resulting in death as a party to a crime and one count of straw purchasing a firearm. She was booked into custody Sunday.

According to the complaint, King’s grandmother called police after finding his body in the living room just after 9:30 p.m. April 1. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Quintell fled the home after the shooting and hid a gun in a nearby alley.

Surveillance video showed two men leaving the house. One of them, later identified as Quintell, was seen hiding an object under a garbage can, according to the criminal complaint.

Milwaukee Police Department

A search revealed a loaded gun. A second gun was found inside the home’s living room, with a single spent casing in the chamber.

Milwaukee Police Department

Detectives also found an unopened gun lock in a closet.

Milwaukee Police Department

Surveillance footage later showed two people returning to the alley twice in a white Buick, apparently searching for the gun, which police had already recovered.

Milwaukee Police Department

Police also cited an Instagram video Quintell sent to King’s mother earlier that day from his now-deactivated account. In the video, Quintell is seen rapping while holding two guns, with King sitting in the background.

Milwaukee Police Department

Prosecutors said that despite seeing the video, Daquela, who was staying with her boyfriend, made no effort to return home. Instead, she told her brother to "put her gun down" and called her mother to pass along the same message.

In an interview, Daquela told police she kept a gun for self-defense because her brother was "into it with people." She said even her 3-year-old daughter once asked for a gun after seeing Quintell with one.

Quintell was arrested on April 3 after leading police on a nearly 4-mile chase involving high speeds, multiple traffic violations, and him throwing money out of his car window to cheering bystanders. The chase ended when officers deployed stop sticks.

Watch: Family and friends remember life of 6-year-old fatally shot in Milwaukee

Vigil held for 6-year-old shot and killed

According to the complaint, Quintell admitted to his mother that he fled the home and hid a gun under the garbage can after King allegedly shot himself.

Initially, Quintell denied the claims, but police said surveillance video and family interviews contradicted his statements.

At the time of the shooting, Quintell was on probation and prohibited from possessing a firearm. He appeared in court Monday, where his cash bond was set at $100,000, according to court records.

Daquela’s cash bond was set at $10,000. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 15.

TMJ4

Friends and family gathered to honor the life of the 6-year-old on Friday. They've also set up this fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

